2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on July 4

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market makers would take 0.78 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                              (pence)           (points)   
 Babcock International                         17.00              0.24
 British Land                                   6.60              0.23
 Burberry                                      18.00              0.31
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BBA Aviation                                   2.50
 Caledonian Investments                        31.20
 Cranswick                                     19.50
 De La Rue                                     28.20
 Halfords                                      14.00
 ITE Group                                      2.10
 Paragon Group                                  1.50
 Shanks Group                                   2.35
 TalkTalk Telecoms                              6.40

