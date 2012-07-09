版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一 17:53 BJT

No FTSE 100 stocks to trade ex-div on July 11

July 9 - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, the date after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest
dividend payout.  
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Chemring                                    5.30
 Domino Printing                             7.24
 Sciences                                  
 FirstGroup                                  5.70
 Merchants Trust                             5.80
 Monks investment Trust                      3.45
 Murray International                        9.00
 Trust

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐