Ex-divs to take 25.41 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Aug 8

LONDON Aug 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 25.41 points off
the index.  
          
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)            (points)   
 Astrazenca                        58.1              2.90   
 Barclays                          1.0               0.48
 BT Group                          5.7               1.74
 GKN                               2.4               0.15
 GlaxoSmithKline                   17.0              3.36
 Pennon                            18.3              0.26
 Reckitt                           56.0              1.43  
 Benckiser                                           
 Reed Elseveir                     6.0               0.29
 Rexam                             5.0               0.17
 Royal Dutch                       27.63             4.03
 Shell A shares                    ($0.43/1.5563)    
 SAB Miller                        44.8326           1.66  
 Standard                          17.5($0.2723/1.5  1.35
 Chartered                         63)               
 Unilever                          18.92             0.90   
 BP                                5.1               3.82   

 Royal Dutch                       27.63             2.88
 Shell B shares                    ($0.43/1.5563)    
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Dialight                          4
 F&C Investment                    4 
 Trust                             
 Greene King                       18.1
 Hiscox                            6
 Inchcape                          4
 Jupiter Fund                      2.5
 Management                        
 Law Debenture                     4.5
 Qinetiq                           2
 RPC Group                         10.2
 Spirent                           0.89
 Communications                    
 Synergy Health                    11.18

