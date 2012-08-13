版本:
中国
2012年 8月 13日

Ex-divs to take 11.9 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 15

LONDON, Aug 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.86 points off 
the index. 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                        (pence)           (points)   
 Anglo American                          32.00 cents       1.03
 British American                        42.20             3.28
 Tobacco                                                 
 Fresnillo                               15.50 cents       0.06
 Hammerson                                6.16             0.17
 HSBC Holdings                            9.00 cents       4.29
 Meggitt               <MGGT.L            3.60             0.11
 Pearson                                 15.00             0.48
 Rio Tinto                               46.43             2.29
 Schroders                               13.00             0.06
 Vedanta Resources                       35.00 cents       0.09
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Ashtead                                  2.50
 CSR                                      3.80
 Informa                                  6.00
 Man Group                                6.12
 Moneysupermarket.com                     1.80
 PZ Cussons                               4.87
 Telecity                                 2.50
 Ultra Electronics                       12.20

