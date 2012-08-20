Ex-divs to take 2.0 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 22

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Aug 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) InterContinental Hotels 13.5 0.15 CRH 18.5 euro cents 0.41 Prudential 8.4 0.85 ENRC 4.1 0.04 Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11 Standard Life 4.9 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND St James's Palace 4.25 Raven Russia 3.00 Capital & Counties Properties 0.50 Blackrock World Mining 7.00 Utilico Emerging Markets 1.37 Mondi 8.90 euro cents Catlin Group 9.50 Taylor Wimpey 0.19 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 UBM 6.70
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.