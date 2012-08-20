Ex-divs to take 2.0 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 22

LONDON, Aug 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) InterContinental Hotels 13.5 0.15 CRH 18.5 euro cents 0.41 Prudential 8.4 0.85 ENRC 4.1 0.04 Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11 Standard Life 4.9 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND St James's Palace 4.25 Raven Russia 3.00 Capital & Counties Properties 0.50 Blackrock World Mining 7.00 Utilico Emerging Markets 1.37 Mondi 8.90 euro cents Catlin Group 9.50 Taylor Wimpey 0.19 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 UBM 6.70