Ex-divs to take 1.75 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.75 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Glencore 3.40 0.47 Xstrata 8.85 0.69 Croda Intl 26.75 0.14 Legal & General 1.96 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Morgan Crucible 3.60 Lancashire 3.16 Ferrexpo 2.09 African Barr. 2.53 Rank Group 2.50 Wood Grp (John) 3.61 Stagecoach Grp 5.40 Henderson Group 2.10 Micro Focus 14.80 John Menzies 7.35 Hikma 3.79 Devro 2.65 Hochschild 1.90 Rotork 16.40
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing