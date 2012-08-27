版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 18:56 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.75 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.75 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Glencore                            3.40              0.47
 Xstrata                             8.85              0.69
 Croda Intl                         26.75              0.14
 Legal & General                     1.96              0.45
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Morgan Crucible                         3.60
                                      
 Lancashire                              3.16
 Ferrexpo                                2.09
 African Barr.                           2.53
 Rank Group                              2.50
 Wood Grp (John)                         3.61
 Stagecoach Grp                          5.40
 Henderson Group                         2.10
 Micro Focus                            14.80
 John Menzies                            7.35
 Hikma                                   3.79
 Devro                                   2.65
 Hochschild                              1.90
 Rotork                                 16.40

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐