Ex-divs to take 6.68 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 5

LONDON, Sept 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.68 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aggreko 8.28 0.08 ARM Holdings 1.67 0.09 BHP Billiton 57.00 cents 2.99 Diageo 26.90 2.67 Evraz 11.00 cents 0.09 IMI 11.80 0.15 Kazakhmys 3.00 cents 0.02 Resolution 7.05 0.37 Serco 2.65 0.05 Shire 1.74 0.03 Tullow Oil 4.00 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Amlin 7.50 AZ Electronic 2.50 Materials Betfair 7.00 British Assets 1.44 Trust Cape 4.50 Carillion 5.40 Elementis 1.50 Greggs 6.00 International 3.23 Personal Finance Jardine Lloyd 9.60 Thompson John Laing 3.00 Infrastructure JPMorgan American 5.00 Invesment Trust Michael Page 3.25 National Express 3.15 New World 4.80 Resources Perpetual Income & 2.55 Growth Personal Assets 100.40 Trust Phoenix Group 21.00 Regus 1.00 Segro 4.90 TUI Travel 0.034