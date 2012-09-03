版本:
Ex-divs to take 6.68 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 5

LONDON, Sept 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.68 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)               DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                         (pence)           (points)   
 Aggreko                                   8.28              0.08
 ARM Holdings                              1.67              0.09 
 BHP Billiton                             57.00 cents        2.99
 Diageo                                   26.90              2.67
 Evraz                                     11.00 cents       0.09
 IMI                                      11.80              0.15
 Kazakhmys                                 3.00 cents        0.02
 Resolution                                7.05              0.37 
 Serco                                     2.65              0.05 
 Shire                                     1.74              0.03
 Tullow Oil                                4.00              0.14
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)               DIVIDEND

 Amlin                                      7.50
 AZ Electronic                              2.50 
 Materials                               
 Betfair                                    7.00
 British Assets                             1.44
 Trust                                   
 Cape                                       4.50
 Carillion                                  5.40
 Elementis                                  1.50
 Greggs                                     6.00
 International                              3.23
 Personal Finance                        
 Jardine Lloyd                              9.60
 Thompson                                
 John Laing                                 3.00
 Infrastructure                          
 JPMorgan American                          5.00
 Invesment Trust                         
 Michael Page                               3.25
 National Express                           3.15
                                         
 New World                                  4.80
 Resources                               
 Perpetual Income &                         2.55
 Growth                                  
 Personal Assets                          100.40
 Trust                                   
 Phoenix Group                             21.00
 Regus                                      1.00
 Segro                                      4.90
 TUI Travel                                 0.034

