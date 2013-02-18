Ex-divs to take 3.81 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Feb. 20

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.81 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BARCLAYS 3.5 1.70 CARNIVAL 16.2 (25 0.12 CENTS) RECKITT 78 1.99 BENCKISER Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND CATLIN 2.0 PZ CUSSONS 2.35 RANK 1.25
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.