Ex-divs to take 3.81 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Feb. 20

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.81 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BARCLAYS                           3.5               1.70
 CARNIVAL                           16.2 (25          0.12
                                   CENTS)           
 RECKITT                             78               1.99
 BENCKISER                                          
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 CATLIN                             2.0
 PZ CUSSONS                         2.35
 RANK                               1.25
