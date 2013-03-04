版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 00:49 BJT

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 7.6 points off FTSE 100 on March 6

(Corrects index impact for BHP Billiton and CRH)
    LONDON, March 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.6 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND       INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)          (points)   
 BHP Billiton                         57 USc            3.2
 CRH                                  44 EUc            1.0
 Rio Tinto                            60.34             3.0
 Shire                                 9.39             0.2
 TUI Travel                            8.3              0.2
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)           DIVIDEND      INDEX IMPACT
                                      (pence)         (points)
 Brewin Dolphin                        3.6              0.4 
 BlackRock World                      14.0              1.3
 Mining Trust                                       
 Closed Fund                                        
 Direct Line                           8.0              2.2
 Domino Printing                      13.39             0.8
 Hays                                  0.83             0.6
 Jupiter Fund                          6.3              1.0
 Management                                         
 Kier Group                           21.5              0.4
 Murray Income                         7.0              0.2
 Trust Closed                                       
 Fund                                               
 Oxford                               3.05              0.1
 Instruments                                        
 Personal Assets                       1.4              0.0
 Trust Closed                                       
 Fund                                               
 Renishaw                             11.33             0.2
 St. Modwen                            2.42             0.2
 Spirent                               1.21             0.4
 Communications                                     
 
 (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Toby Chopra)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐