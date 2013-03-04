CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 7.6 points off FTSE 100 on March 6

(Corrects index impact for BHP Billiton and CRH) LONDON, March 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.6 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BHP Billiton 57 USc 3.2 CRH 44 EUc 1.0 Rio Tinto 60.34 3.0 Shire 9.39 0.2 TUI Travel 8.3 0.2 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Brewin Dolphin 3.6 0.4 BlackRock World 14.0 1.3 Mining Trust Closed Fund Direct Line 8.0 2.2 Domino Printing 13.39 0.8 Hays 0.83 0.6 Jupiter Fund 6.3 1.0 Management Kier Group 21.5 0.4 Murray Income 7.0 0.2 Trust Closed Fund Oxford 3.05 0.1 Instruments Personal Assets 1.4 0.0 Trust Closed Fund Renishaw 11.33 0.2 St. Modwen 2.42 0.2 Spirent 1.21 0.4 Communications (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Toby Chopra)