Ex-divs to take 10.71 points off FTSE 100 on March 13

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.71 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                             (pence)            (points)   
 British American Tobacco                       92.7              7.11
 Hargreaves Lansdown                             6.3              0.05
 Land Securities Group                          5.92              0.18
 Meggitt                                         8.2              0.25
 Serco Group                                    7.45              0.15
 Standard Chartered                            56.77 (cents)      2.97
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)         DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                              (pence)             (points)  
 Ashmore                                          4.35              0.88
 AZ Electronic Materials                           9.1 (cents)      1.20
 British Assets Trust                            1.442              0.22
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                           4.34              0.20
 Domino's Pizza                                    7.9              0.55
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                     0.5 (gross)      0.13
 Fidelity European Values                        27.75              0.62
 Genus                                             5.0              0.16
 Perpetual Income & Growth                        2.55              0.29
 TeleCity                                          5.0              0.52
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                      22.0              0.69
 William Hill                                      7.8              2.85
 TOTAL                                                              8.31

