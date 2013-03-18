Ex-divs to take 11.78 points off FTSE 100 on March 20

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.78 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
ANGLO AMERICAN 53 U.S. cents 1.81
AVIVA 9 1.04
HSBC 18 U.S. cents 8.64
INTERCONT. 27.70 0.30
HOTELS
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
ALLIANCE TRUST 2.32
BERKELEY GROUP 15.00
CLOSE BROTHERS 15.00
DUNELM 4.50
FERREXPO 6.60 US cents
GALLIFORD TRY 12.00
GO-AHEAD 25.50
INTL PERSONAL 4.51
FINANCE
LADBROKES 4.60
LANCASHIRE 10.00 US cents
LAW DEB CORP 9.75
MILLENIUM & 11.51
COPTHORNE
MONEYSUPERMKT 3.94
SEGRO 7.92