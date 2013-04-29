Ex-divs to take 2.91 points off FTSE 100 on May 1

LONDON, April 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Admiral Group 45.5 0.35
Barclays 1.0 0.51
Croda 32.8 0.17
ITV 5.8 0.83
Reed Elsevier 17.0 0.80
Weir Group 30.0 0.25
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
African Barrick Gold 12.3 US cents
Bankers Investment Trust 3.5
Cobham 6.4
City of London Investment Trust 3.6
Edinburgh Investment Trust 5.0
Elementis 6.6
Ferrexpo 3.3 US cents
Wetherspoon 4.0
Regus 1.9
SIG 2.0
Senior 3.3
Travis Perkins 17.0