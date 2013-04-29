版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 29日 星期一 22:59 BJT

Ex-divs to take 2.91 points off FTSE 100 on May 1

LONDON, April 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Admiral Group                        45.5               0.35
 Barclays                              1.0               0.51
 Croda                                32.8               0.17
 ITV                                   5.8               0.83
 Reed Elsevier                        17.0               0.80
 Weir Group                           30.0               0.25
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 African Barrick Gold                                12.3 US cents
 Bankers Investment Trust                             3.5
 Cobham                                               6.4
 City of London Investment Trust                      3.6
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                           5.0
 Elementis                                            6.6
 Ferrexpo                                             3.3 US cents
 Wetherspoon                                          4.0
 Regus                                                1.9
 SIG                                                  2.0 
 Senior                                               3.3
 Travis Perkins                                      17.0

