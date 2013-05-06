版本:
Ex-divs to take 10.91 points off FTSE 100 on May 8

LONDON, May 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.91 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                        (pence)           (points)   
 ABERDEEN ASSET MGT                       6.00              0.22
 ANTOFAGASTA                            90.00 U.S.cents     0.81
 BP                                      9.00 U.S.cents     4.34 
 BUNZL                                  19.40               0.25
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE                        18.00               3.49
 KINGFISHER                              6.37               0.59
 RANDGOLD                               50.00 U.S.cents     0.12
 UNILEVER                               22.91               1.09
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 ALENT                                      5.50
 CSR                                        8.00 U.S. cents
 DERWENT                                   23.75
 FIDESSA                                   69.50
 HENDERSON                                  5.05
 HOCHSCHILD MINING                          3.00 U.S. cents
 LAIRD                                      6.60
 RIGHTMOVE                                 14.00
 TED BAKER                                 18.70
