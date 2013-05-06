Ex-divs to take 10.91 points off FTSE 100 on May 8

LONDON, May 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.91 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) ABERDEEN ASSET MGT 6.00 0.22 ANTOFAGASTA 90.00 U.S.cents 0.81 BP 9.00 U.S.cents 4.34 BUNZL 19.40 0.25 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 18.00 3.49 KINGFISHER 6.37 0.59 RANDGOLD 50.00 U.S.cents 0.12 UNILEVER 22.91 1.09 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ALENT 5.50 CSR 8.00 U.S. cents DERWENT 23.75 FIDESSA 69.50 HENDERSON 5.05 HOCHSCHILD MINING 3.00 U.S. cents LAIRD 6.60 RIGHTMOVE 14.00 TED BAKER 18.70