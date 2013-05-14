Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 15

LONDON, May 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.59 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) G4S 5.54 0.31 Wm Morrison 8.31 0.71 Supermarkets Polymetal 31 cents 0.15 International Royal Dutch Shell 45 cents 4.32 A Royal Dutch Shell 45 cents 3.02 B Sage Group 3.69 0.17 J Sainsbury 11.9 0.65 Whitbread 37.9 0.26 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND 888 Holdings 6.5 cents Carillion 11.85 Computacenter 10.5 F&C Commercial 0.5 Property Inmarsat 27.45 cents Premier Oil 5.0 SDL 6.1 United Drug 2.61 euro cents Utilico Emerging 1.525 Markets Vesuvius 9.5