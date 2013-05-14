版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 17:11 BJT

Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 15

LONDON, May 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.59 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND             INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)               (points)   
 G4S                                   5.54                  0.31
 Wm Morrison                           8.31                  0.71
 Supermarkets                                             
 Polymetal                            31 cents               0.15 
 International                                            
 Royal Dutch Shell                    45 cents               4.32 
 A                                                        
 Royal Dutch Shell                    45 cents               3.02 
 B                                                        
 Sage Group                            3.69                  0.17 
 J Sainsbury                          11.9                   0.65
 Whitbread                            37.9                   0.26 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 888 Holdings                           6.5 cents 
 Carillion                             11.85 
 Computacenter                         10.5
 F&C Commercial                         0.5
 Property                             
 Inmarsat                              27.45 cents 
 Premier Oil                            5.0
 SDL                                    6.1
 United Drug                            2.61 euro cents
 Utilico Emerging                       1.525 
 Markets                              
 Vesuvius                               9.5
