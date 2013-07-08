版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.1 points off FTSE 100 on July 10

LONDON, July 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.10 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Vedanta Resources                     37 cents          0.10

Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 CALEDONIA INV                     34.3
 DOMINO PRINTING                   7.6
 F&C COMM PRP                      0.5
                                   
 FOR COL INV TR                    2.1
 MONKS INV TRUST                   3.45
 MERCHANT TRUST                    5.9
                                   
 MURRAY INTL TR                    9.5
 NB GLBL FLT GBX                   1.11
 WORKSPACE GROUP                   6.45
