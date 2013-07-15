版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.34 points off FTSE 100 July 17

LONDON, July 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.34 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Imperial Tobacco                      35.2              1.34
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 WH Smith                               9.4
 Telecom Plus                          18.0
 Atkins                                22.0 
 Aveva                                147.0
 Halma                                  6.4
 Fidelity China                         1.0
 Special Situations
