Ex-divs to take up to 14.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 7

LONDON, Aug 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.52 points and 14.39 points off the
index.
Name RIC Dividend Currency Unadj. Stock Max Min Shift
Type Dividend Alternative Shift
BARCLAYS Interim GBp 1 Yes 0.503359
BG GROUP Interim GBp 8.51 1.13357 1.133570041
BP Interim USc 9 Yes 4.362228
BT GROUP Final GBp 6.5 2.00316 2.003160385
GLAXOSMITHKLINE Interim GBp 18 3.470153 3.47015252
RECKITT BNCSR Interim GBp 60 1.514977 1.514976986
REED ELSEVIER Interim GBp 6.65 0.309183 0.30918318
UNILEVER Interim GBp 23.12 1.091723 1.091722827
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
Name RIC Dividend Dividend Unadj.
Type Currency Dividend
COUNTRYWIDE Interim GBp 2
DIALIGHT Interim GBp 4.9
DOMINO'S PIZZA Interim GBp 7.1
GREENE KING Final GBp 19.45
HISCOX Interim GBp 7
JUPITER FUND Interim GBp 3.5
PENNON GROUP Final GBp 19.7
QINETIQ Final GBp 2.7
RPC GROUP Final GBp 10.6
ST.MODWEN Interim GBp 1.33
SPIRENT COMM Interim GBp 1.01
SYNERGY HLTH. Final GBp 12.8
UTILICO EM MKTS Interim GBp 1.525
UK COMM PROP TRUST Interim GBp 1.3125