Ex-divs to take 20.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 14

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
LONDON, Aug 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 20.39 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence unless stated) (points) Anglo American 32.00 U.S. cents 1.06 AstraZeneca 90.00 U.S. cents 2.84 Diageo 29.30 2.89 Fresnillo 4.90 U.S. cents 0.02 GKN 2.60 0.17 Meggitt 3.95 0.12 Pearson 16.00 0.51 Royal Dutch Shell A 38.00 U.S. cents 3.68 Royal Dutch Shell B 45.00 U.S. cents 2.92 Rexam 5.70 0.18 Rio Tinto 54.28 2.65 SABMiller 50.18 1.84 Schroders 16.00 0.07 Standard Chartered Bank 28.80 U.S. cents 1.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ashtead Group 6.00 CSR 5.00 Direct Line 4.20 MAN Group 1.72 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Fidessa 12.50 Ferrexpo 3.30 Inchcape 5.70 Informa 6.40 Law Debenture Closed Fund 4.50 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 2.08 Moneysupermarket 2.16 PZ Cussons 5.04 Telecity 3.50
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2penAuU) Further company coverage: