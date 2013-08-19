版本:
Ex-divs to take 10.60 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 21

LONDON, Aug 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.60 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 British                              45.0             3.38
 American                                           
 Tobacco                                            
 Carnival                             25.0 (USc)       0.11
 Capita                               8.7              0.22
 Hammerson                            6.64             0.18
 HSBC                                 0.1 (USD)        4.66
 Intercontinenta                      102.2            1.07
 l Hotels                                           
 Prudential                           9.73             0.97
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Catlin Grp                           10
 Lancashire                           5 (USc)
 Mondi                                9.55 (EUc)
 Rentokil                             0.7
 Taylor Wimpey                        0.22
 UBM                                  6.7
 Witan Inv Tst                        3.3

