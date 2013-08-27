Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 Aug. 28

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
LONDON, Aug 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.3 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) CRH 14.8 (EUc) 0.36 Glencore 0.054 (USD) 1.18 Xstrata Legal & General 2.4 0.55 Tullow Oil 4.0 0.14 Wood Group 7.1 (USc) 0.06 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND African Barrick 1 (USc) Gold Alliance Trust 2.39 AZ Electronic 4 (USc) Materials Berkley Group 59 Blackrock World 7 Mining Capital & 0.5 Counties Devro 2.7 Henderson Group 2.15 Rotork 18.05 Stagecoach 6 St James' Place 6.38 Ulta 12.7 Electronics Vesuvius 4.75
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.