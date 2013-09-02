版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 2日 星期一 17:12 BJT

Ex-divs to take 4.23 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 4

LONDON, Sept 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.23 points off
the index.  
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Aggreko                             9.11              0.09
 ARM Holdings                        2.10              0.12
 BHP Billiton                       59.00 (cents)      3.16
 Croda                              29.00              0.15
 IMI                                12.80              0.16
 Resolution                          7.05              0.38
 Shire                               1.95              0.04
 Serco                               3.10              0.06
 TUI Travel                          3.75              0.07
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                            (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 888 Holdings                                         3.0 (cents)
 Amlin                                                7.8 
 Betfair                                              9.0
 Carillion                                            5.5
 Elementis                                            1.7
 Esure                                                2.5
 Greggs                                               6.0
 Hikma                                               10.0 (cents)
 International Personal Finance                       3.8
 JPM American Investment Trust                        5.0
 John Laing Infrastructure                            3.1
 Jardine Lloyd                                       10.1 
 Micro Focus                                         28.1 (cents)
 Michael Page                                         3.3
 National Express                                     3.3
 Phoenix                                              0.3
 Perpetual Income & Growth IT                         2.7
 Personal Assets                                      1.4
 Polymetal                                            1.0 (cents)
 Regus                                                0.9
 SEGRO                                                4.9
 XAAR                                                 2.5
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐