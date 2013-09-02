Ex-divs to take 4.23 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 4

LONDON, Sept 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.23 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aggreko 9.11 0.09 ARM Holdings 2.10 0.12 BHP Billiton 59.00 (cents) 3.16 Croda 29.00 0.15 IMI 12.80 0.16 Resolution 7.05 0.38 Shire 1.95 0.04 Serco 3.10 0.06 TUI Travel 3.75 0.07 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND 888 Holdings 3.0 (cents) Amlin 7.8 Betfair 9.0 Carillion 5.5 Elementis 1.7 Esure 2.5 Greggs 6.0 Hikma 10.0 (cents) International Personal Finance 3.8 JPM American Investment Trust 5.0 John Laing Infrastructure 3.1 Jardine Lloyd 10.1 Micro Focus 28.1 (cents) Michael Page 3.3 National Express 3.3 Phoenix 0.3 Perpetual Income & Growth IT 2.7 Personal Assets 1.4 Polymetal 1.0 (cents) Regus 0.9 SEGRO 4.9 XAAR 2.5