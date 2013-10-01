版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 2

LONDON, Oct 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 0.5
points and 0.7 points off the index. 
 
 Name             RIC          Currency  Dividend  Stock  Gross  Max      Min
                                                          or     Shift    Shift
                                                          Net             
 BRITISH LAND                 GBp             5.4  Yes    Gross     0.21        
 INTERTEK                     GBp              15         Gross     0.09    0.09
 MORRISON                     GBp            3.84         Gross     0.32    0.32
 WEIR GROUP                   GBp             8.8         Gross    0.072   0.072
 

    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 Name                 RIC       Currenc  Dividend
                                  y      
 BARR (AG) PLC                   GBp       2.825
 BODYCOTE                        GBp        4.4
 F&C ASSET MANGMT                GBp         1
 FOR COL INV TR                  GBp        2.1
 FISHER (JAMES)                  GBp       6.46
 INMARSAT                        USc       17.79
 MERCANTILE INV                  GBp         8
 RIT CAPITAL                     GBp        14
 SMITH (DS)                      GBp        5.5
