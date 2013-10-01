Ex-divs to take up to 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 2

LONDON, Oct 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 0.5
points and 0.7 points off the index.
Name RIC Currency Dividend Stock Gross Max Min
or Shift Shift
Net
BRITISH LAND GBp 5.4 Yes Gross 0.21
INTERTEK GBp 15 Gross 0.09 0.09
MORRISON GBp 3.84 Gross 0.32 0.32
WEIR GROUP GBp 8.8 Gross 0.072 0.072
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
Name RIC Currenc Dividend
y
BARR (AG) PLC GBp 2.825
BODYCOTE GBp 4.4
F&C ASSET MANGMT GBp 1
FOR COL INV TR GBp 2.1
FISHER (JAMES) GBp 6.46
INMARSAT USc 17.79
MERCANTILE INV GBp 8
RIT CAPITAL GBp 14
SMITH (DS) GBp 5.5