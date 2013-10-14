版本:
No FTSE 100 ex-divs on Oct. 16

LONDON, Oct 14 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend
on Wednesday.

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, are: 

        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP                               29.5
 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST                       0.5
 GALLIFORD TRY                                       25
 INTU PROPERTIES                                     4
 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME                      0.89
 FUND                                              
 SPECTRIS                                           14.75
 TED BAKER                                           9.5
