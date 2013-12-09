版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.10 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 11

LONDON, Dec 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.10 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BABCOCK                             6.9               0.10
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BETFAIR GRP                        6.0
                                  
 BELLWAY                           21.0
                                  
 BIG YELLOW GRP                     6.4
                                  
 CALEDONIA INV                     13.4
                                  
 3I GROUP                           6.7
                                  
 INVESTEC                           8.0
