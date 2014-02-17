Ex-divs to take 14 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

LONDON, Feb 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.03 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT AstraZeneca 190.0 cents 5.49 Barclays 3.5 pence 2.18 Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11 GlaxoSmithKline 23.0 pence 4.33 Reckitt Benckiser 77.0 pence 1.92 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Catlin Group 3.67 PZ Cussons 0.39 Rank Group 0.08