Ex-divs to take 14 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

BRIEF-Regis Corp appoints Hugh Sawyer as president, CEO
* Regis Corporation appoints Hugh E. Sawyer as president and CEO
LONDON, Feb 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.03 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT AstraZeneca 190.0 cents 5.49 Barclays 3.5 pence 2.18 Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11 GlaxoSmithKline 23.0 pence 4.33 Reckitt Benckiser 77.0 pence 1.92 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Catlin Group 3.67 PZ Cussons 0.39 Rank Group 0.08
* Regis Corporation appoints Hugh E. Sawyer as president and CEO
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 17 In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc, Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.