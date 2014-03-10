版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 21.7 points off FTSE 100 on March 12

LONDON, March 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 21.7 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)       DIVIDEND   UNADJUSTED  STOCK         GROSS    MAX       MIN
                                  TYPE       DIVIDEND    ALTERNATIVE   OR NET   IMPACT    IMPACT

 British American                 FINAL      108.2       YES           GROSS    8.153     7.337
 Tobacco                                                                                  
 Hammerson                        COMBINED   11.6        YES           GROSS    0.327     0.284
 Hargreaves Lansdown              INTERIM    7.8         YES           GROSS    0.068     0.060
 HSBC                             FINAL      21 USc      YES           GROSS    9.528     
 Land Securities                  INTERIM    7.6         YES           GROSS    0.238     
 Meggitt                          FINAL      9.8         YES           GROSS    0.310     
 Randgold Resources               FINAL      50 USc      YES           GROSS    0.110     
 Standard Chartered               FINAL      63.6 USc    YES           GROSS    3.01      
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY              (RIC)       DIVIDEND   UNADJUSTED  STOCK         GROSS    MAX        MIN
                                  TYPE       DIVIDEND    ALTERNATIVE   OR NET   IMPACT     IMPACT

 Al Noor Hospitals                FINAL      10          YES           GROSS    0.212      0.190
 Crest Nicholson                  FINAL      7.2         YES           GROSS    0.706      0.636
 Dechra Pharma                    INTERIM    5.28        YES           GROSS    0.238      0.214
 Direct Line                      COMBINED   13.7        YES           GROSS    7.5        6.75 
 Domino's Pizza                   FINAL      9.77        YES           GROSS    0.69       0.62  
 F&C Comm PRP                     INTERIM    0.5                       GROSS    0.128      0.128 
 Grafton Group UN                 FINAL      5.5         YES           GROSS    0.604      0.483
 HellerMannTyton                  FINAL      5.81 EUc    YES           GROSS    0.233      0.210
 Perpetual Income &               INTERIM    3           YES           GROSS    0.363      0.327
 Growth Inv. Trust                                                                         
 Serco Group                      FINAL      8.27        YES           GROSS    2.13       1.92
 Temple Bar Inv.                  FINAL      25.16       YES           GROSS    0.82       0.74
 Trust
