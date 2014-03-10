Ex-divs to take up to 21.7 points off FTSE 100 on March 12

LONDON, March 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 21.7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND UNADJUSTED STOCK GROSS MAX MIN TYPE DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE OR NET IMPACT IMPACT British American FINAL 108.2 YES GROSS 8.153 7.337 Tobacco Hammerson COMBINED 11.6 YES GROSS 0.327 0.284 Hargreaves Lansdown INTERIM 7.8 YES GROSS 0.068 0.060 HSBC FINAL 21 USc YES GROSS 9.528 Land Securities INTERIM 7.6 YES GROSS 0.238 Meggitt FINAL 9.8 YES GROSS 0.310 Randgold Resources FINAL 50 USc YES GROSS 0.110 Standard Chartered FINAL 63.6 USc YES GROSS 3.01 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND UNADJUSTED STOCK GROSS MAX MIN TYPE DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE OR NET IMPACT IMPACT Al Noor Hospitals FINAL 10 YES GROSS 0.212 0.190 Crest Nicholson FINAL 7.2 YES GROSS 0.706 0.636 Dechra Pharma INTERIM 5.28 YES GROSS 0.238 0.214 Direct Line COMBINED 13.7 YES GROSS 7.5 6.75 Domino's Pizza FINAL 9.77 YES GROSS 0.69 0.62 F&C Comm PRP INTERIM 0.5 GROSS 0.128 0.128 Grafton Group UN FINAL 5.5 YES GROSS 0.604 0.483 HellerMannTyton FINAL 5.81 EUc YES GROSS 0.233 0.210 Perpetual Income & INTERIM 3 YES GROSS 0.363 0.327 Growth Inv. Trust Serco Group FINAL 8.27 YES GROSS 2.13 1.92 Temple Bar Inv. FINAL 25.16 YES GROSS 0.82 0.74 Trust