Ex-divs to take up to 2.44 points off FTSE 100 on March 19

LONDON, March 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 1.95
points and 2.44 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                               (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 ANGLO AMERICAN                  58.9 (USc)    Yes          1.8449298  1.6604368
 BRITISH LAND                     6.75         Yes          0.2686751  
 INTERCONTINENTAL                31.2          Yes          0.3225834  0.2903251
 HOTELS                                                                
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:     
    
 NAME                  RIC         DIVIDEND

 ALLIANCE TRUST                   2.652222222
 CLOSE BROS GRP                   18.33333333
 DUNELM GROUP                     5.555555556
 FIDELITY EURO                    33.05555556
 FERREXPO                          6.6 (USc)
 GALLIFORD TRY                    16.66666667
 GO-AHEAD GROUP                   28.33333333
 LANCASHIRE                     33.33333 (USc)
 LAW DEB CORP                     11.66666667
 MILLENNIUM &COP                  22.95555556
 MONEYSUP GRP                     5.688888889
