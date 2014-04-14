Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on April 16

LONDON, April 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.17 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT (pence) ARM Holdings 3.6 0.1995 BAE Systems 12.1 1.5346 Barratt Developments 3.2 0.1238 Capita 17.8 0.4646 Melrose Industries 5 0.2127 Petrofac 26.25 0.2697 Smith & Nephew 17 cents 0.3618 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Amlin 18.2 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund 0.86 Premier Oil 5 RPS Group 3.84 Savills 15.5 Unite Group 3.2 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)