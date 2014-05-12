版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 15 points off FTSE 100 on May 14

LONDON, May 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 7.92
points and 15 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                               (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 ABERDEEN ASSET                  6.75                       0.25       0.25
 MGT                                                                   
 BARCLAYS                        1.00          YES          0.64       
 GLENCORE XSTRATA                0.11 USc                   2.51       2.51
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE                19.00                       3.66       3.66
                                                                       
 KINGFISHER                      6.78                       0.64       0.64
 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL               0.40 USc      YES          3.70       
 A                                                                     
 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL               0.47 USc      YES          2.71       
 B                                                                     
 SAINSBURY                      12.30                       0.68       0.68
 SAGE                            4.58                       0.18       0.18
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 ALENT                              5.71
 CARILLION                         12.00
 F&C COMMERCIAL                     0.50
 PROPERTY                          
 FIDESSA                           69.50
 INMARSAT                          28.82 USc
 MORGAN ADVANCED                    6.70
 MATERIALS                         
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
