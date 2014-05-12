Ex-divs to take up to 15 points off FTSE 100 on May 14

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
LONDON, May 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 7.92 points and 15 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT ABERDEEN ASSET 6.75 0.25 0.25 MGT BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.64 GLENCORE XSTRATA 0.11 USc 2.51 2.51 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.66 3.66 KINGFISHER 6.78 0.64 0.64 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.40 USc YES 3.70 A ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.47 USc YES 2.71 B SAINSBURY 12.30 0.68 0.68 SAGE 4.58 0.18 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALENT 5.71 CARILLION 12.00 F&C COMMERCIAL 0.50 PROPERTY FIDESSA 69.50 INMARSAT 28.82 USc MORGAN ADVANCED 6.70 MATERIALS (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.