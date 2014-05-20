Ex-divs to take up to 5.42 points off FTSE 100 on May 21

LONDON, May 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 0.93 points and 5.42 points off the index. Name RIC Currency Dividen Stock Max Shift Min Shift d Alternative CARNIVAL USc 25 0.107345775 0.107345775 COMPASS GBp 8.8 0.626860737 0.626860737 GROUP HSBC USD 0.1 Yes 4.487234743 HOLDINGS INTERTEK GBp 31 0.197504042 0.197504042 GROUP Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Currency Dividend CAPITAL&COUNTIES GBp 1 COMPUTACENTER GBp 12.3 DIPLOMA GBp 5.4 DIGNITY GBp 11.83 EUROMONEY INST GBp 7 HICL INF. GBp 3.6 HOME RETAIL GBp 2.3 HOWDEN JOIN GRP GBp 4.5 MICHAEL PAGE GBp 7.25 PROVIDENT FINCL GBp 54 REDEFINE INTL GBp 1.2 UDG HEALTHCARE EUc 2.69 WITAN INV TST GBp 3.6 XAAR GBp 5.5 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)