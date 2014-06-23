Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 index on June 25

LONDON, June 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.99 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT Experian 26.0 cents 0.60 Kingfisher 4.2 pence 0.39 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva Group 22.00 Electrocomponents 6.75 Mitie Group 6.10 PayPoint 23.90 Tate & Lyle 19.80 TR Property Investment 4.60 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)