Ex-divs to take up to 1.27 points off FTSE 100 on July 2

LONDON, June 30 The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take up to 1.27 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Babcock International 16.4 0.3227
British Land 5.4 0.2162
Burberry 23.2 0.4068
Royal Mail 13.3 0.3263
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Brown (N) Group 8.56
Cranswick 22.00
Dairy Crest 15.40
De La Rue 28.20
Foreign & Colonial Investment 2.20
Trust
Halfords Group 9.10
Homeserve 7.67
ICAP 15.40
ITE Group 2.50
Paragon Group 3.00
TalkTalk 8.00
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Edited by Lionel Laurent and Toby
Chopra)