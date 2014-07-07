版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on July 9

LONDON, July 7 The following FTSE 100 
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 1.06 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND       ESTIMATED IMPACT
 COCA-COLA HBC AG                0.354 euros  0.2194
 NEXT                            143 pence    0.8425
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 ATKINS WS                              23.25
 CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS                  35.70
 CARPHONE WAREHOUSE                      4.00
 DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES                7.98
 ENTERTAINMENT ONE                       1.00
 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY     <FCPTL.L    0.50
 TRUST                       >         
 FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL                  1.15
 SITUATIONS                            
 MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST                  3.45 
 MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST             10.00 
 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE                 0.89 
 INCOME FUND                           
 VEDANTA RESOURCES                      39.00 (US cents)
 WORKSPACE GROUP                        14.18
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
