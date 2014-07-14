版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on July 16

LONDON, July 14 The following FTSE 100 
company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 1.48 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)     DIVIDEND  ESTIMATED IMPACT
                              (pence)   
                                        
 IMPERIAL TOBACCO               38.8      1.48
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 HALMA                              6.82
 WH SMITH                          10.80
 TELECOM PLUS                      19.00 
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
