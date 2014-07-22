版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 2.5 points off FTSE 100 on July 23

LONDON, July 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 2.50 points
off the index.
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                               (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 LONDON STOCK                    20.70         NO           0.154      0.154
 EXCHANGE                                                              
 SSE                             60.70         YES          2.34       
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 BANKERS INVT                         3.70
 TRUST                               
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
