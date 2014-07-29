版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 17:17 BJT

Ex-divs to take 4.90 points off FTSE 250 on July 30

LONDON, July 29 The following FTSE 250 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.90 points off 
the mid-cap index.
    No companies on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index are due to go
ex-dividend on Wednesday.      

    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
    
    RIC     Name               Dividend   Dividend   Max Shift
                                 Type       (Pence)  
            BEAZLEY             Interim     3.10       0.822
            CITY OF LDN INV      Final      3.75      0.5400
            FENNER              Interim     4.00      0.3932
            INFINIS              Final      6.63      0.3155
            INVESTEC             Final      11.00     2.8280
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐