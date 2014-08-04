版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 14.23 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 6

LONDON, Aug 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.35
points and 14.23 points off the index.  
        
   RIC     Name             Currency  Amount     Stock     Max Shift     Min 
                                              Alternative             
           ANGLO AMERICAN     USc       32                 0.9841982  0.9841982
           BARCLAYS           GBp       1         Yes      0.6493507       
           BP                 USc      9.75       Yes      4.2353336       
           GLAXOSMITHKLINE    GBp       19                 3.6586118  3.6586118
           RECKIT BNCSR       GBp       60                 1.5330715  1.5330715
           REED ELSEVIER      GBp       7                  0.3183171  0.3183171
           SABMILLER          USc       80                 1.7801325  1.7801325
           UNILEVER           GBp     22.53                1.0765696  1.0765696
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    RIC     Name                Dividend      Dividend       Unadjusted
                                  Type        Currency        Dividend
            ABERFORTH SML CO    Interim          GBp            7.75
            DOMINO'S PIZZA      Interim          GBp            7.81
            HISCOX              Interim          GBp             7.5
            INCHCAPE            Interim          GBp             6.3
            JUPITER FUND MGT    Interim          GBp             3.7
            PENNON GROUP         Final           GBp            20.92
            QINETIQ GRP          Final           GBp             3.2
            RPC GROUP            Final           GBp             11
            ST.MODWEN           Interim          GBp            1.463
            SPIRENT COMM        Interim          GBp            0.99
            SYNERGY HLTH.        Final           GBp            14.2
            UK COMM PROP TST    Interim          GBp            0.92
 

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
