Ex-divs to take up to 21.26 points off the index on Aug 13

LONDON, Aug 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 19.75
points and 21.26 points off the index.  
       
   RIC     Name              Dividend     Stock     Max Shift  Min Shift
                              (GBp)    Alternative             
           ASHTEAD GRP.        9.25                 0.1843183  0.1843183
           ASTRAZENECA         53.1                 2.6528569  2.6528569
           BG GROUP            8.47                 1.1412093  1.1412093
           BT GROUP            7.5                  2.3379043  2.3379043
           DIAGEO               32                  3.190853    3.190853
           FRESNILLO          5 USc                 0.0199875  0.0199875
           GKN                 2.8                  0.1805475  0.1805475
           IMI PLC             13.6                 0.1469511  0.1469511
           MEGGITT PLC         4.25        Yes      0.1355369       
           PEARSON              17                  0.5472315  0.5472315
           ROYAL DTCH SHL A   0.3995                3.7087209  3.7087209
                               USD                             
           ROYAL DTCH SHL B  0.47 USD               2.7188047  2.7188047
           RIO TINTO           56.9                 2.8104567  2.8104567
           SCHRODERS            24                  0.1073768  0.1073768
           STANDRD CHART BK  28.8 USc      Yes      1.3746169       
     
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    
     RIC      Name                   Dividend      Unadjusted
                                     Currency       Dividend
              CSR                      USD           0.052
              COUNTRYWIDE              GBp             14
              DIRECT LINE              GBp            14.4
              MAN GROUP                GBp            2.37
              F&C COMM PRP             GBp            0.5
              FERREXPO                 USc            3.3
              GREENE KING              GBp            20.8
              INFORMA                  GBp            4.16
              KELLER GROUP             GBp            8.4
              KENNEDY WILSON           GBp             2
              LAW DEB CORP             GBp            4.7
              MILLENNIUM &COP          GBp            2.08
              MONEYSUP GRP             GBp            2.31
              NORTHGATE                GBp            6.8
              PZ CUSSONS               GBp            5.23
              RENTOKIL INITIAL         GBp            0.77
              TELECITY                 GBp            4.5
              VESUVIUS                 GBp             5
 
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
