版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 16:41 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 1

LONDON, Sept 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.66 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND         IMPACT
                                     (pence)         
 British Land                          5.536          0.22
 Intertek Group                       16.000          0.10
 Morrison Supermarkets                 4.030          0.34 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)               DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence)    
 AG Barr                                             3.11 
 Bodycote                                            4.60
 FOREIGN AND COLONIAL                                2.20 
 INVESTMENT TRUST                                   
 Fisher (James)                                      7.10 
 Inmarsat                                           18.68 (U.S. cents) 
 Mercantile Investment Trust                         8.00 
 RIT Capital Partners                               14.70
 DS Smith                                            6.80
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐