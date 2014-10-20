版本:
Ex-divs to take 7.16 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 23

LONDON, Oct 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.16 points off
the index. 
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 BAE SYSTEMS                   8.20                       1.023
 HSBC                         $0.10 USc    YES            4.663
 INTU PROPERTIES               4.60        YES            0.150
 ROLLS ROYCE                   9.00                       0.66
 SMITHS GROUP                 $0.11 USc                   0.241
 SMITH & NEPHEW               27.50                       0.425
                                                          
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence)    
 BANKERS INVT TRUST                                        3.70
 CITY OF LONDON INVT                                       3.75
 HANSTEEN HOLDINGS                                         2.00
 HOWDEN                                                    1.90
 IG GROUP                                                 22.40
 JD WETHERSPOON                                            8.00
 JP MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVT TRUST                     5.50
                                                          
 SENIOR                                                    1.67
 TULLETT PREBON                                            5.60
 WILLIAM HILL                                              4.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
