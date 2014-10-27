版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 17:49 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.58 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 30

LONDON, Oct 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 ITV                     1.40                       0.21
 TESCO                   1.16                       0.37
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 BARRATT DEVT                           7.10
 BOOKER                                 0.52
 GO AHEAD GROUP                        59.00
 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL                   34.10
                                       
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)
