Ex-divs to take 8 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday November 13

EDINBURGH, Nov 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.02 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
B SKY B 20.0 0.827222
MARKS & SPENCER 6.4 0.4115053
ROYAL DUTCH 39.95 cents 3.9133433
SHELL A
ROYAL DUTCH 47 cents 2.8688102
SHELL B
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
DCC 22.984
F&C COMM PRP 0.5
HOME RETAIL 1
JUST RETIREMENT 2.2
KENNEDY WILSON 4
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)