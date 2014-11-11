版本:
Ex-divs to take 8 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday November 13

EDINBURGH, Nov 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.02 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)        DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
 B SKY B                        20.0                         0.827222
 MARKS & SPENCER                6.4                          0.4115053
                                                             
 ROYAL DUTCH                    39.95 cents                  3.9133433
 SHELL A                                                     
 ROYAL DUTCH                    47 cents                     2.8688102
 SHELL B                                                     
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 DCC                                22.984
 F&C COMM PRP                       0.5
 HOME RETAIL                        1
                                   
 JUST RETIREMENT                    2.2
                                   
 KENNEDY WILSON                     4
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
