Ex-divs to take up to 8.80 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20

LONDON, Nov 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 8.20 and 8.80 points off
the index.
RIC Name Currency Amount Stock Max Shift Min Shift
Alternative
CARNIVAL USc 25 0.1152826 0.1152826
NATIONAL GRID GBp 14.71 Yes 2.1886149
SAINSBURY(J) GBp 5 0.2785181 0.2785181
VODAFONE GROUP GBp 3.6 3.7723908 3.7723908
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted
Type Currency Dividend
CABLE & WIR COMM Interim USc 1.33
EDINBURGH INV Interim GBp 5
GENUS Final GBp 12.2
GT PORTLAND EST Combined GBp 3
INFINIS Interim GBp 6.1
REDEFINE INTL Final GBp 1.36
SCOT MTG INV TR Interim GBp 1.38
TALKTALK Interim GBp 4.6
TATE & LYLE Interim GBp 8.2
WITAN INV TST Combined GBp 7.2
