Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 27

LONDON, Nov 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.93 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)           DIVIDEND           IMPACT
                                  (pence)           
 Johnson Matthey                   18.5              0.15
 Royal Mail                         6.7              0.16 
 SabMiller                         26.0 (US cents)   0.62
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 3i Infrastructure                                     3.38 
 Amec Foster Wheeler                                  14.80
 Diploma                                              11.60
 Euromoney Institutional Investor                     16.00
 Dunelm Group                                         15.00
 HICL Infrastructure                                   1.81
 Lancashire Holdings                                 120.00 (US cents)
 Telecom Plus                                         19.00
 UDG Healthcare                                        7.43 (euro cents)
 Vedanta Resources                                    23.00 (US cents)
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
