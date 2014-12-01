版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.09 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)     DIVIDEND     IMPACT
                                             (pence)     
 London Stock Exchange                         9.70       0.09
 Next                                         50.00       0.29 
 Whitbread                                    25.20       0.18 
 Land Securities Group                         6.70       0.21
 Severn Trent                                 33.96       0.32
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
         
 RIC           COMPANY                           DIVIDEND
                                                 (pence)  
                                                 
               ATKINS WS                         11.00
               BR EMPIRE SECS                     8.50
               BRITVIC                           14.80
               CRANSWICK                         10.60
               DEBENHAMS                          2.40
               DE LA RUE PLC                      8.30
               ELECTROCOMPONENT                   5.00
               GREENCORE GROUP                    2.60
               HOMESERVE                          3.63
               INTERMEDIATE CAP                   6.90
               JD SPORTS FASHN                    1.15
               LONDONMETRIC                       2.95
               PAYPOINT                          12.40
               PERP INC&GWTH IT                   2.80
               PERSONAL ASSETS                    1.40
               RPC GROUP                          5.00
               TR PROPERTY INV                    2.95
               WORLDWIDE HC                      12.00
               ZOOPLA PROPERTY                    1.10
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
