Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 18

LONDON, Dec 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT United 12.56 0.34 0.34 Utilities Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Berkeley Group 90 Greene King 7.95 Halfords 5.5 Marston's 4.3 Mitie 5.2 Polymetal 0.2 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)