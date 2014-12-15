版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 18

LONDON, Dec 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                       (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 United                  12.56                      0.34       0.34
 Utilities                                                     
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Berkeley Group                     90
 Greene King                         7.95
 Halfords                            5.5
 Marston's                           4.3
 Mitie                               5.2
 Polymetal                           0.2
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
