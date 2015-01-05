版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.28 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 8

LONDON, Jan 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.28 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      IMPACT
                            (pence)       
 BRITISH LAND                 6.92        0.28
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 DAIRY CREST                                   6.00
 ICAP                                          6.60
 MONKS INVT TRUST                              0.50
 MURRAY INTL TRUST                            10.00
 PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES                    6.00
                                              
 WH SMITH                                     24.20
 WORKSPACE                                     3.89
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
