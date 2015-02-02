版本:
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Feb. 5

LONDON, Feb 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND           IMPACT
                                      (pence)           
 Unilever                               21.77            1.03
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:     
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Daejan Holding                                35.0 
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                     5.1 
 Stagecoach Group                               3.2 
 Victrex                                       83.76
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
