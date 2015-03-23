版本:
Ex-divs to take 3.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

LONDON, March 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.76 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                            (pence)       IMPACT
 British Land                 5.536       0.2205137
 Prudential                  25.74        2.5862236
 Schroders                   54           0.2402963
 Sky                         12.3         0.5078634
 Smiths Group                13           0.2006799
                                          
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                        (pence)    
 Bodycote                                29.8
 BlackRock World                         14
 Mining                                 
 Bovis Homes                             23
 Countrywide                             10
 Essentra                                12.6
 Fidelity Euro                            3.64
 Foreign & Colonial                       2.7
 Investment                             
 Go-Ahead Group                          26.6
 Ladbrokes                                4.6
 Moneysupermarket.com                     5.69
 Phoenix                                  0.267
 Segro                                    8.16
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
