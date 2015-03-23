Ex-divs to take 3.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

LONDON, March 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.76 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
British Land 5.536 0.2205137
Prudential 25.74 2.5862236
Schroders 54 0.2402963
Sky 12.3 0.5078634
Smiths Group 13 0.2006799
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Bodycote 29.8
BlackRock World 14
Mining
Bovis Homes 23
Countrywide 10
Essentra 12.6
Fidelity Euro 3.64
Foreign & Colonial 2.7
Investment
Go-Ahead Group 26.6
Ladbrokes 4.6
Moneysupermarket.com 5.69
Phoenix 0.267
Segro 8.16
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)