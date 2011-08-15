FTSE firms as rallying commods counter weak banks

* FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent in choppy trade

* Miners, oils hold firm on brighter demand hopes

* Banks cautious ahead of Sarkozy/Merkel meeting

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 15 Britain's leading share index was higher on Monday, though banks partially offset a rally by commodity issues, as investors looked cautiously ahead towards a key meeting on the Euro zone debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Tuesday, though one mooted remedy to the debt crisis, the creation of common euro area bonds, is not on the agenda, the French president's office said on Monday.

"Tuesday's meeting between Merkel and Sarkozy could be key to dictating near-term prospects for markets. Pricing tail risk is always challenging for markets, but we see a major valuation opportunity if Europe's politicians can soothe investors' sovereign fears," RBS strategists said in a note.

Banks , the chief focus of last week's market turbulence on heightened concerns over the sector's sovereign debt exposure, fell back after a bounce on Friday when a short-term ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries helped sentiment.

Analysts, however, were sceptical about the move, saying that curbing short-sellers robs the market of liquidity.

Barclays was the top blue chip faller, off 3.2 percent, while global lender HSBC was the biggest weight on the sector, down 1.1 percent.

By 1057 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 15.96 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,335.99, extending its rally into a third straight session since its one-year closing low on Wednesday.

Market movements were calmer than last week's roller coaster rides, when the UK blue-chip index swung in a range of more than 500 points over five trading sessions. Volumes were also quieter at 29.9 percent of the 90-day average.

"5,400 remains the key resistance level for the FTSE 100 in the near term, though certainly the fact that the UK index has gained over 10 percent having reached the lows of 4,791 early last week, is giving investors some muted encouragement," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

COMMODS UP

Strength in energy and mining stocks provided the main prop for the blue-chip gains, helped by brighter demand hopes after data on Monday showed Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter and a report on Friday showed that U.S. retail sales posted their biggest gains in three months in July.

BP led the rally by the integrated oils, up 1.3 percent. . BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gas fields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace, the Financial Times said.

Among the specialty miners , Kazakhmys and BHP Billiton were two of the best performers, up 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent.

Elsewhere among the blue chip gainers, brewer SABMiller gained 1 percent as Nomura upgraded its rating to "buy" from "reduce", with the broker more bullish on the outlook for beer in emerging markets.

A broker upgrade also supported insurer Standard Life , up 1.6 percent, with JP Morgan Cazenove raising its rating to "overweight".

And U.S. stock index futures DJc1 SPc1 NDc1 pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, ahead of data including the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August, and the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo August housing market index. (Editing by Will Waterman)

